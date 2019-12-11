Dr. Mark Leitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Leitman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Leitman, MD
Dr. Mark Leitman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Leitman's Office Locations
Mark W. Leitman MD Facs. PA13 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 254-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's an excellent physician! Been seeing him for over 20 years.
About Dr. Mark Leitman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1366485781
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leitman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leitman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.