Overview of Dr. Mark Leitman, MD

Dr. Mark Leitman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Leitman works at Mark W. Leitman MD Facs. PA in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.