Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (10)
Map Pin Small Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM

Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Leitner works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Leitner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists
    206 Buckingham Pl Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 571-2977
  2. 2
    Preferred Hospitalist Inc
    2901 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 31, 2019
    He's very patient and knowledgeable.
    — May 31, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962401067
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Leitner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leitner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leitner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leitner has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leitner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Leitner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leitner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leitner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leitner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

