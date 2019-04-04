Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM
Dr. Mark Lentini, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Concentra Urgent Care1971 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 456-2014
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
I had toenail fungus for many years and saw Dr. Lentini one year ago this month. I had the laser treatment done, it was quick and I am so pleased with the results. My nails look great. The office staff is so friendly and helpful. I would recommend Dr. Lentini and the laser treatment. Pat P., Clifton Park, April 1, 2019
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1194736496
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lentini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lentini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lentini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lentini has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lentini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lentini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lentini.
