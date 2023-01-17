Overview of Dr. Mark Lesher, MD

Dr. Mark Lesher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.



Dr. Lesher works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.