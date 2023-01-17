See All Ophthalmologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Mark Lesher, MD

Ophthalmology
2.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Lesher, MD

Dr. Mark Lesher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Dr. Lesher works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lesher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque - Northside
    5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 888-5757
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am
  2. 2
    Eye Associates Of New Mexico
    1817 Wellspring Ave Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 892-3434

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Davis Vision
    • Humana
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Photo: Dr. Mark Lesher, MD
    About Dr. Mark Lesher, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376533240
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hunkeler Eye Clin
    Residency
    • Case Western Res U/U Hosps Cleveland
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lesher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lesher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lesher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lesher has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

