Dr. Mark Lesher, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Lesher, MD
Dr. Mark Lesher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
Dr. Lesher's Office Locations
Albuquerque - Northside5757 Harper Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 888-5757Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Eye Associates Of New Mexico1817 Wellspring Ave Se, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 892-3434
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lesher was able to give me 20/20 vision via lasik back in 1999. I had seen numerous doctors in Ca and NM and they all told me they could correct my vision to what most people come in to correct their vision from. To this day I still don’t require corrective lenses. Dr. Lesher is truly gifted in his field. I plan to see him soon as I am now in my late 60’s and think I have a cataract. I will always trust and recommend Dr. Lesher. He is excellent!
About Dr. Mark Lesher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376533240
Education & Certifications
- Hunkeler Eye Clin
- Case Western Res U/U Hosps Cleveland
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Dr. Lesher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesher has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.