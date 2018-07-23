Dr. Mark Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Leslie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Traverse Bay Hand Therapy Plc.701 W Front St Ste 100, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0800
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Expectional physician ~ both personally caring for my family members and also involvement in the community. Really listens, and excels at assessing, explaining and implementing treatment with patient, not just to patient. Explaining and offering possible options in easy to understand, positive way. Lifelong learner ~ received new at the time surgery on broken elbow tip with incision and screw, so currently over 25 years later, this arm is in same, possibly better shape than arm w/out surgery.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1992701460
- Tufts University
- Southwestern Michigan Area Health Education Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leslie has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leslie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leslie speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.
