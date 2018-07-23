Overview of Dr. Mark Leslie, MD

Dr. Mark Leslie, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leslie works at Hand Surgery Northern Michigan in Traverse City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.