Dr. Mark Lessner, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (72)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Lessner, MD

Dr. Mark Lessner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Lessner works at Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Frisco, TX with other offices in Allen, TX, Coppell, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lessner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Performance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine P.A.
    14660 State Highway 121 Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 705-6611
  2. 2
    North Texas Orthopaedic & Spine
    955 Garden Park Dr # 200, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 592-9955
  3. 3
    Coppell Family Medical Center
    580 S Denton Tap Rd Ste 123, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 592-9955
  4. 4
    North Texas Orthopedic & Spine
    6130 W Parker Rd Ste 516 # Mob, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 592-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Service was outstanding.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Lessner, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205986825
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wellington Orthopaedics, University Of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Oh
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Ks
    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lessner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lessner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lessner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lessner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lessner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lessner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Lessner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lessner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lessner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lessner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

