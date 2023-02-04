Dr. Mark Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levenson, MD
Dr. Mark Levenson, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Levenson's Office Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Ear, Nose & Throat3050 Route 50 # 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had previously seen Dr. Devito in the Troy NY office and he was less than kind. Although, he referred me to Dr. Levenson and that was rhe kindest thing he ever did. Dr. Levenson has the best bedside manner. The wait in the office (at least in early 2015) was a little long, but worth it for the care he provides. He performed surgery for me in May after discovering my chronic ear infections/aches were due to a cyst the had pushed through my ear drum making hearing difficult. He was the sweetest and smartest. I'm hearing better than before the tumor and and so very thankful for the experience with Dr. L. Choose him, you can't go wrong!
About Dr. Mark Levenson, MD
- Sinus Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear Hosp
- New York Medical College
- University of Rochester
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levenson speaks Portuguese.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.