Dr. Mark Levenson, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Levenson works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Ear, Nose & Throat in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.