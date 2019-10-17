See All Vascular Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Mark Levin, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Levin, MD

Dr. Mark Levin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Levin works at Nevada Vein & Vascular in Reno, NV with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Levin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Vein and Vascular
    689 Sierra Rose Dr Ste B, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 323-3000
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 561-3211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Port Placements or Replacements

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2019
    Oct 17, 2019
I saw Dr Levin today and was very impressed with his calm demeanor and I am confident in his expertise of my vascular issues! I highly recommend Dr Levin
    Cynthia R — Oct 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730492414
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U T Southwestern
    Residency
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • John's Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
