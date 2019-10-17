Dr. Mark Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Levin, MD
Dr. Mark Levin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Vein and Vascular689 Sierra Rose Dr Ste B, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 323-3000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alaska Heart & Vascular Institute3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 561-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Levin today and was very impressed with his calm demeanor and I am confident in his expertise of my vascular issues! I highly recommend Dr Levin
About Dr. Mark Levin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1730492414
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- John's Hopkins University
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.