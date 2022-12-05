Overview of Dr. Mark Levy, MD

Dr. Mark Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at Associated Internal Medicine Physicians, S.C. in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.