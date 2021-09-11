Overview of Dr. Mark Levy, MD

Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.