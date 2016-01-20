Dr. Mark Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
Apple Wellness Center12545 Riata Vista Cir, Austin, TX 78727 Directions (512) 526-1776
- 2 900 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701 Directions (855) 428-7284
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Best Family doctor in the world. Bar none. My husband and I were SO fortunate to have Dr. Levy looking after us for so long. Irreplaceable.
About Dr. Mark Levy, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1801890595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.