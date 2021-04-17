Overview of Dr. Mark Levy, MD

Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Hosp Of Univ Of Pennsylvania



Dr. Levy works at Ambulatory Care Center in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.