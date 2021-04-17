Dr. Mark Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Levy, MD
Dr. Mark Levy, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Hosp Of Univ Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Ambulatory Care Center417 N 11th St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 429-4805
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levy has a very straight forward communication style. He made me feel at ease as soon as I met him. He explained the diagnosis thoroughly and the treatment. I felt very safe in his care.
About Dr. Mark Levy, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Of Univ Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
