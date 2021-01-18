Overview of Dr. Mark Libassi, MD

Dr. Mark Libassi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Libassi works at Stmarymedicalcentre in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.