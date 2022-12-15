Dr. Mark Liberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Liberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Liberman, MD
Dr. Mark Liberman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Liberman's Office Locations
Liberman Advanced Surgical6376 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 264-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremley proffessional in every aspect. I trust his ability and capability 100%. This surgeon is in my opinion top notch in patient care. Gets to the point without fluff, but very polite and listens closley to what your concerns and expectations are. I am a chicken when it comes to surgery, but under his care I have no concerns. Highly recommend him and his staff. Robert Kroll, Satisfied patient
About Dr. Mark Liberman, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Naval Medical Center
- Oakland Naval Hosp
- Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liberman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Liberman has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Liberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.