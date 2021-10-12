Overview of Dr. Mark Licht, MD

Dr. Mark Licht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.



Dr. Licht works at Urology Associates of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.