Dr. Mark Lieb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Lieb works at Mount Kisco Medical Group in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.