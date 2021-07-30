Overview

Dr. Mark Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Northwest Allied Physicians in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.