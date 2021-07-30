Dr. Mark Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Lin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Allied Physicians LLC1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 123, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 901-6336
-
2
Oro Valley Hospital1551 E Tangerine Rd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 901-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
exactly what I wanted, he listened, and explained.
About Dr. Mark Lin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1366594749
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.