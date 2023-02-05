Overview of Dr. Mark Linskey, MD

Dr. Mark Linskey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Linskey works at UCI MEDICAL CENTER in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Skull Base Surgery, Pituitary Tumor and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.