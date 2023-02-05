Dr. Mark Linskey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Linskey, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Linskey, MD
Dr. Mark Linskey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Linskey's Office Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
when all your prayers are collected together to set you as a patient for Dr, Linskey, I have been lucky being this patient. since the very early moment when I met Dr, Linskey, I felt like he is reading my case book with all the details tailored to meet my case in a situation that doesn’t let me able to ask any single question about my case!! all the questions have been answered already before it has been asked. Don’t know really what to say about how professional is Dr, Linsky I’m less than to judge him professionally. Thank you Dr. Linskey for your effort and follow-up with my case, I’ve been very lucky to be one of your patients.
About Dr. Mark Linskey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316041908
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Hlth Ctrs
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Neurosurgery
