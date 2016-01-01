Overview of Dr. Mark Liong, MD

Dr. Mark Liong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Liong works at South Texas Kidney Specialists in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.