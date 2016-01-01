Dr. Mark Liong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Liong, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System Edinburg.
South Texas Kidney Specialists1901 S 1st St Ste 600, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 631-6136
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346422078
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Liong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liong has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liong speaks Spanish.
