Overview of Dr. Mark Lipham, MD

Dr. Mark Lipham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Higgins General Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.



They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.