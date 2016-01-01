See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Solon, OH
Dr. Mark Lipton, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Lipton, MD

Dr. Mark Lipton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lipton works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Lipton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc
    29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 519-6800
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Function Test
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Liver Function Test
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Lipton, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447294616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lipton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipton works at Solon Family Health Center in Solon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lipton’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

