Dr. Mark Lipton, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Lipton, MD
Dr. Mark Lipton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Solon, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Lipton's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 519-6800Friday8:00am - 3:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Lipton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1447294616
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipton accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.
