Overview

Dr. Mark Lipton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lipton works at New York Medical Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

