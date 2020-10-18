Dr. Mark Lisch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lisch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Diagnostic Foot Specialists of Victoria Inc.2710 Hospital Dr Ste 115, Victoria, TX 77901 Directions (281) 205-3681
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He’s a nice person and a great Dr.! Knows his stuff and takes time to explain everything and any consequences that might arise%.
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisch has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lisch speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisch.
