Overview of Dr. Mark Lisch, DPM

Dr. Mark Lisch, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lisch works at Diagnostic Foot Specialists of Victoria in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.