Dr. Mark Lister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lister, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Lister, MD
Dr. Mark Lister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Lister works at
Dr. Lister's Office Locations
-
1
Eichler Surgeye Center50 Newark Ave, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 844-1340
-
2
Associated Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Nj P.A.1050 Galloping Hill Rd Ste 104, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 964-7878
-
3
Aepsnj724 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Directions (201) 795-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lister?
I have been a patient of Dr. Lister for about 15 years. He was recommended highly by Dr Debbie Field and she told me he is who she would go to if she ever needed the surgery I needed. I have a hereditary condition and required 2 cornea transplants. I needed 4 surgeries in total because I needed the entire corners not just a graft. It's true that there is usually a wait, but he's worth waiting for. He is thorough, answers any and all questions and explains anything to you that you want to know. So I figure I'd rather wait for someone who is patient, knowledge and kind and will take the time to answer any concerns, then have someone timing my visit so when my 10 minutes is up questions or not I'm done. So I can be patient while he's addressing someone else's concerns and everyone else can know they will have their time with him. His office is clean, bright and comfortable. His staff is friendly and helpful. He has restored my vision, I'm forever grateful.
About Dr. Mark Lister, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1043258353
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lister works at
Dr. Lister has seen patients for Pterygium, Corneal Ulcer and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lister speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.