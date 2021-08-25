See All Ophthalmologists in Coon Rapids, MN
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (153)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD

Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus and Saint Croix Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lobanoff works at North Suburban Eye Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN and White Bear Lk, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Lobanoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Suburban Eye Specialists
    3777 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 421-7420
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Blaine - Blaine Medical Center
    11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 140, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 421-7420
  3. 3
    White Bear Lake - NorthEast Medical/Dental
    4520 Centerville Rd, White Bear Lk, MN 55127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 421-7420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
  • Saint Croix Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Cataract
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (151)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 25, 2021
    I greatly appreciated the time and effort that was put in to make a thorough evaluation and educated recommendations. Everyone was friendly and helpful and excellent at listening and responding to concerns. It was a very positive experience.
    — Aug 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD
    About Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205870045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

