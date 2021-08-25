Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD
Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus and Saint Croix Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lobanoff works at
Dr. Lobanoff's Office Locations
1
North Suburban Eye Specialists3777 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 100, Coon Rapids, MN 55433 Directions (763) 421-7420Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Blaine - Blaine Medical Center11855 Ulysses St NE Ste 140, Blaine, MN 55434 Directions (763) 421-7420
3
White Bear Lake - NorthEast Medical/Dental4520 Centerville Rd, White Bear Lk, MN 55127 Directions (763) 421-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
- Saint Croix Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I greatly appreciated the time and effort that was put in to make a thorough evaluation and educated recommendations. Everyone was friendly and helpful and excellent at listening and responding to concerns. It was a very positive experience.
About Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205870045
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Emory University
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Duke University
- Ophthalmology
