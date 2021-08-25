Overview of Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD

Dr. Mark Lobanoff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coon Rapids, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus and Saint Croix Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lobanoff works at North Suburban Eye Specialists in Coon Rapids, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN and White Bear Lk, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.