Dr. Mark Logan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Logan, MD
Dr. Mark Logan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Henderson Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Logan works at
Dr. Logan's Office Locations
Midwest ENT1020 Professional Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 473-2060Tuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Henderson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
When my daughter was 5 weeks old Dr. Mark Logan took her to emergency surgery and removed a vallecular cyst in her airway, which could have ended up fatal. He then brought his kids up to the hospital to pass out Christmas presents to the patients in the NICU. Definitely pleased with him and a repeat patient for my other daughter.
About Dr. Mark Logan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1720077407
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Logan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logan has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.
