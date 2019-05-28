See All Dermatologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Mark Logan, MD

Dermatology
2.3 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Logan, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Logan works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Hives and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA
    215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-7535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Hives
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 28, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Logan for 10 years plus. Quite maybe shy demeanor but is always thorough in his exams with me. Nothing but praise for him!
    May 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mark Logan, MD
    About Dr. Mark Logan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902819964
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Logan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Logan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Logan has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Hives and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Logan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Logan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Logan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Logan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.