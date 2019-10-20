Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Lombardo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Lombardo, DPM
Dr. Mark Lombardo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lombardo's Office Locations
Mark A Lombardo Dpm PA1151 Blackwood Ave Ste 120, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 578-9911
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but praise for Dr. Lombardo. My surgery was a complete success. He is direct and matter of fact, doesn't beat around the bush but he answers your questions. The staff is nice.
About Dr. Mark Lombardo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1942386164
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lombardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lombardo speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
