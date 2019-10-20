Overview of Dr. Mark Lombardo, DPM

Dr. Mark Lombardo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lombardo works at Mark A Lombardo Dpm PA in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.