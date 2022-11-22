Dr. Mark Lonstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lonstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lonstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Lonstein, MD
Dr. Mark Lonstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lonstein works at
Dr. Lonstein's Office Locations
Mark Lonstein MD2032 Hillview St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had cervical surgery with Dr.Lonstein 8 years ago I’m doing great. Now seeing him for back pain very pleased .The office staff is very helpful and pleasant. I would recommend you call for an appointment.
About Dr. Mark Lonstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1891796173
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Lonstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lonstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lonstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lonstein has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lonstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Lonstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lonstein.
