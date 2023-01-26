See All Audiology Technology in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD

Audiology
5.0 (143)
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD is an Audiology in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Audiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Lorenz works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-6673
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Native Medical Center
  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Audiometry
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening
Hearing Screening
Audiometry
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening
Hearing Screening

Audiometry Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthSmart
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (139)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr. Lorenz has been fantastic in helping me with my dizziness and vertigo. I appreciate the time he has been willing to spend with me to try to figure out what I need. His explanations are fantastic - clear and concise, and I always feel heard after he sees me.
    E. P. — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Lorenz, MD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174649784
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • House Ear Clinic
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorenz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorenz works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Lorenz’s profile.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorenz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorenz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

