Dr. Mark Lowitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Lowitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6535 N Charles St Ste 200, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-1195
-
2
Mark H. Lowitt MD LLC6565 N Charles St Ste 315, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 321-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lowitt has all the qualities you want to see in a physician: He knows his specialty - accurate in his diagnosis and treatment. Cares for his patients Easy going personality Takes the time to answer questions I have been going to him for 20+ years!
About Dr. Mark Lowitt, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326015611
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Princeton U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowitt has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowitt, there are benefits to both methods.