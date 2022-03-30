Overview

Dr. Mark Lowitt, MD is a Dermatologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.