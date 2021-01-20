See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fall River, MA
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Lowney, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (145)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Lowney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Rhode Island Hosp/Brown Med Sch and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Lowney works at Advanced Body Sculpting of New England in Fall River, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Body Sculpting of New England
    484 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 357-0789
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Acne
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 145 ratings
    Patient Ratings (145)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Mark Lowney, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962400200
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Woman's and Infant Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Rhode Island Hosp/Brown Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Lowney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lowney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowney works at Advanced Body Sculpting of New England in Fall River, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lowney’s profile.

    145 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

