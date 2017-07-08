Overview of Dr. Mark Ludwig, MD

Dr. Mark Ludwig, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ludwig works at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Venous Insufficiency and Lymphedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.