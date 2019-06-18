Dr. Luker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Luker, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Luker, MD
Dr. Mark Luker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Grand River Medical Center and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Luker's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Orthopedic Associates627 25 1/2 RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Grand River Medical Center
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Luker did an outstanding job with my knee replacements. He is a highly skilled surgeon and a true professional
- University Utah Hosp/Clin
- University of Utah Health Sciences Center
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
