Dr. Mark Lybik, MD
Dr. Mark Lybik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lybik was very attentive in the Pre Op interview getting detailed medical information. The Colonoscopy was on time and went very well with multiple polyps removed. The anesthesia was excellent and Dr. Lybik took time to explain the ramifications. Overall the most pleasant Colonoscopy I have ever had. I will definitely look to him for my next one in 2023.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184626707
- University Of Mn Med School|Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
