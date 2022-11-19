Dr. Mark Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Lyon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Lyon, MD
Dr. Mark Lyon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL.
Dr. Lyon works at
Dr. Lyon's Office Locations
-
1
Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology LLC2850 W 95th St Ste 202, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 888-8287
-
2
Associated Urological Specialists12800 S Ridgeland Ave Ste F, Palos Heights, IL 60463 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lyon?
I had a reoccurring problem that always happened on the weekends and I would have to go to the emergency room. This time it happened on a Wednesday and I called Dr. Lyon's office to see if they could squeeze me in. I was pleased to receive a call back informing me that Dr. Lyon could see me in the afternoon. Dr. Lyon was able to resolve the problem in a short time and it saved me from a trip to the emergency room. Thank you Dr. Lyon and your staff.
About Dr. Mark Lyon, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1831300748
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyon works at
Dr. Lyon has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.