Dr. Mark Mackey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Mackey works at DMC Specialists in Orthopedic Surgery - Commerce Township in Commerce Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Elbow Bursitis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.