Dr. Macnealy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Macnealy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Macnealy, MD
Dr. Mark Macnealy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University.
Dr. Macnealy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Macnealy's Office Locations
-
1
Crn Healthcare Inc519 XENIA AVE, Dayton, OH 45410 Directions (937) 475-0580
-
2
Wellness Card LLC1320 Woodman Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45432 Directions (937) 223-1781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macnealy?
Treats issues logically and with methods that other doctors just don't think to try. If you're trying to stay on narcotic medication for life he's not the doc for you. But if you're interested in long term results I think he's a very effective doctor who is looking for his patients best interests.
About Dr. Mark Macnealy, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1861838922
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macnealy accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macnealy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macnealy works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Macnealy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macnealy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macnealy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macnealy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.