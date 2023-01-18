Overview of Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM

Dr. Mark Maehrer, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Maehrer works at OAA Orthopaedic Specialists in Allentown, PA with other offices in New Tripoli, PA, Easton, PA and Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.