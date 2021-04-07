Dr. Mark Magner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Magner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Magner, MD
Dr. Mark Magner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Magner works at
Dr. Magner's Office Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital2139 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 792-7443Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
The Christ Hospital Physician - Spine Surgery9250 Blue Ash Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 792-7445
-
3
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Neurosurgery2123 Auburn Ave # 231, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 792-7443
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magner?
I would highly recommend Dr. Magner!!!! He is a great person to talk to. He was very open and how he described my symptoms and procedure to me, was great. After my surgery, he was always there for me to talk to and ask questions. Absolutely amazing
About Dr. Mark Magner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1851525497
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Miami University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magner works at
Dr. Magner has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Magner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.