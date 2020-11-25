Overview of Dr. Mark Maguire, MD

Dr. Mark Maguire, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vinita, OK.



Dr. Maguire works at Warren Clinic-Vinita in Vinita, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.