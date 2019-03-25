Overview

Dr. Mark Maida, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Maida works at Patient Preferred Dermatology in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.