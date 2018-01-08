Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD
Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Makhuli's Office Locations
Mckay Urology1023 EDGEHILL RD S, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8686
Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Urology1225 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8686
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-8686
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 355-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to commend Dr. Makhuli on a job well done. He performed an emergency surgery on myself and it was successful. I thank God that he was available when called upon. I will forever be grateful for Dr. Makhuli.
About Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003847310
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makhuli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makhuli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhuli has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Makhuli speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhuli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhuli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.