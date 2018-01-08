Overview of Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD

Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Makhuli works at Mckay Urology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.