Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO

Pain Medicine
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LECOM and is affiliated with Berger Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Malinowski works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OhioHealth Neurological Physicians
    285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 533-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berger Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Ablation
Adhesiolysis
Arthritis
Ablation
Adhesiolysis
Arthritis

Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dorsal Root Ganglion Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Mark is very personable and knowledgeable about his profession. I am completely pleased with his services.
    Clyde Gosnell — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457575961
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
    • The Western Pennsylvania Hospital - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    • LECOM
    • Miami
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malinowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malinowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malinowski works at OhioHealth Neurological Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Malinowski’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

