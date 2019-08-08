Dr. Mark Mallory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mallory, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Mallory, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boise, ID. They completed their fellowship with U WA
Dr. Mallory works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Clinic, LLC6259 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Nampa Digestive Health Clinic5080 E Commerce St, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 489-1900Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallory?
Dr.Mallory was upbeat and great at explaining everything. I really liked him!
About Dr. Mark Mallory, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336116888
Education & Certifications
- U WA
- U WA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mallory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallory works at
Dr. Mallory has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mallory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.