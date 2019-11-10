Dr. Mark Malton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Malton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Horizon Eye Care PA135 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 825-6894
University11010 David Taylor Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262 Directions (704) 717-0058
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Excellent. Dr Malton is very knowledgeable. I go to him each year for my exam and prescription. I never have to wait long and the team at Horizon is very helpful and friendly.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629068283
Education & Certifications
- Pittsburgh Eye and Ear Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Cleveland Clin Hosp
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Ophthalmology
