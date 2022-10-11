See All Plastic Surgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (85)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD

Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Mandell-Brown works at Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandell-Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery
    10735 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Botox® for Blepharospasm

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nasal Papillomas Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 85 ratings
Patient Ratings (85)
5 Star
(74)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1497808281
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Am Academic Faculty Plas Surgery
Residency
  • University Pittsburgh Med Center
Internship
  • Presby Hosp
Medical Education
  • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Nortwestern U
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandell-Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mandell-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mandell-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mandell-Brown works at Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mandell-Brown’s profile.

85 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell-Brown.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell-Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell-Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

