Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD
Dr. Mark Mandell-Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mandell-Brown Plastic Surgery10735 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-4700
- Bethesda North Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
His staff is knowledgeable and informed me of all options for my concerns. I felt well prepared for my surgery and well cared for. This is my second procedure at his surgery center and both results are so exciting. I love how natural the results are and the minimal scaring.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Am Academic Faculty Plas Surgery
- University Pittsburgh Med Center
- Presby Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Nortwestern U
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Mandell-Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandell-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell-Brown speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell-Brown.
