Overview

Dr. Mark Manegold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Manegold works at Cincinnati GI in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.