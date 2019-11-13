Dr. Mark Manegold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manegold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Manegold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Manegold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Locations
Mercy West Mob Office3310 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 233-4100
Cincinatti GI317 Howell Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 751-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manegold is the best. I have been going to him for many years through countless procedures and I wouldn't want any other doctor. If you get a Colonoscopy once every 5 or 10 years and the doctor misses something that is a longtime between for a missed pre cancer polyp to grow into full blown cancer. I want a doctor that I trust to take his time, be thorough during the colonoscopy and do his best to not miss anything. That is what you get with Dr. Manegold.
About Dr. Mark Manegold, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396749891
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manegold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manegold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manegold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manegold has seen patients for Dysphagia, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manegold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Manegold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manegold.
