Overview

Dr. Mark Mansfield, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blackfoot, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med|University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Mansfield works at Bingham Memorial Physicians & Surgeons in Blackfoot, ID with other offices in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.