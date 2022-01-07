Dr. Marrone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Marrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Marrone, MD
Dr. Mark Marrone, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Garden City Hospital.
Dr. Marrone's Office Locations
Hypertension Nephrology Associates PC18302 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (248) 478-1500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Garden City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience! Explained everything to me which I greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Mark Marrone, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003809575
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- St John's Med Ctr
- St John's Med Ctr
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marrone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marrone has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.