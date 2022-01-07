See All Nephrologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Mark Marrone, MD

Nephrology
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Marrone, MD

Dr. Mark Marrone, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Garden City Hospital.

Dr. Marrone works at HYPERTENSION NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES PC in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marrone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hypertension Nephrology Associates PC
    18302 Middlebelt Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 478-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Garden City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acidosis
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hemodialysis
Hydronephrosis
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Renal Scan
Alkalosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
Goodpasture's Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Peritoneal Dialysis
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Systemic Vasculitis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ureteral Stones
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Good experience! Explained everything to me which I greatly appreciated.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Marrone, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003809575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St John's Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • St John's Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marrone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marrone works at HYPERTENSION NEPHROLOGY ASSOCIATES PC in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Marrone’s profile.

    Dr. Marrone has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marrone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

